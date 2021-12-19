RCTC women ride Ruzek's big game
Mya Ruzek had a huge all-around game for the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team, which flew past Bay College.
COON RAPIDS — Myia Ruzek had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals as the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team ran past Bay College 64-48 in the ARCC Holiday Classic.
Ruzek, a Lewiston-Altura graduate, was one of three Yellowjackets to hit double figures in scoring. Kandace Sikkink had 14 points and Olivia Christianson 13. Sikkink also grabbed 14 rebounds.
RCTC outrebounded Bay College 51-31.
The Yellowjackets are now 5-3 overall. Bay is 6-8.
RCTC plays Bismarck State on Sunday in the ARCC Holiday Classic, again in Coon Rapids.
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.