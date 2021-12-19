SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women ride Ruzek's big game

Mya Ruzek had a huge all-around game for the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team, which flew past Bay College.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 18, 2021 07:55 PM
COON RAPIDS — Myia Ruzek had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals as the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team ran past Bay College 64-48 in the ARCC Holiday Classic.

Ruzek, a Lewiston-Altura graduate, was one of three Yellowjackets to hit double figures in scoring. Kandace Sikkink had 14 points and Olivia Christianson 13. Sikkink also grabbed 14 rebounds.

RCTC outrebounded Bay College 51-31.

The Yellowjackets are now 5-3 overall. Bay is 6-8.

RCTC plays Bismarck State on Sunday in the ARCC Holiday Classic, again in Coon Rapids.

