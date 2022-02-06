SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC women sprint past SCTCC

Ravyn Miles led a Yellowjacket offense that saw five finish in double figures with 19 points off the bench as RCTC improved to 7-1 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 05, 2022 08:29 PM
Share

Ravyn Miles scored a team-best 19 points off the bench and Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team utilized an advantage on the glass to sprint past St. Cloud Technical and Community College 75-43 on Saturday night in Rochester.

Miles knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, while Kandace Sikkink and Lexi Hugeback each recorded a double-doubles as RCTC improved to 15-5 and 7-1 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play. Hugeback was 6-for-12 from the field, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Sikkink scored 11 with 10 boards.

As a team, the Yellowjackets outrebounded the Cyclones (10-8, 3-7) 45-26.

Olivia Christianson finished with 12 points in 20 minutes, while Danika Jones finished with 10 off the bench as well for the Jackets.

RCTC returns to the court at 6:30 p.m. Monday as they travel to take on Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALLBASKETBALL
What to read next
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC men withstand second half rally to slip past St. Cloud
Thanks to another solid game from Keivonte Watts, the Yellowjackets held off a late charge from SCTCC to improve to 9-1 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.
February 05, 2022 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Minnesota
College
What Gophers men’s basketball team will look like next season
The current Gophers squad is senior-laden, so turnover will continue to be a dominant theme in head coach Ben Johnson’s second season in Dinkytown.
February 05, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Noah Ryan action.jpg
College
K-M grad Ryan has sights on titles as he closes college career
Kasson-Mantorville graduate Noah Ryan is in his final season wrestling for No. 2-ranked St. Cloud State University. He covets another national team title and is hoping for his first individual one.
February 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Michigan State vs Minnesota
College
The freshmen finish as Gophers rally, beat Michigan State in series opener
Trailing by a pair halfway through their game with Michigan State, the Minnesota Gophers got a trio of goals from rookies and rallied for their eighth consecutive win versus the Spartans.
February 04, 2022 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers