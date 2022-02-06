RCTC women sprint past SCTCC

Ravyn Miles scored a team-best 19 points off the bench and Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team utilized an advantage on the glass to sprint past St. Cloud Technical and Community College 75-43 on Saturday night in Rochester.

Miles knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, while Kandace Sikkink and Lexi Hugeback each recorded a double-doubles as RCTC improved to 15-5 and 7-1 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play. Hugeback was 6-for-12 from the field, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Sikkink scored 11 with 10 boards.

As a team, the Yellowjackets outrebounded the Cyclones (10-8, 3-7) 45-26.

Olivia Christianson finished with 12 points in 20 minutes, while Danika Jones finished with 10 off the bench as well for the Jackets.

RCTC returns to the court at 6:30 p.m. Monday as they travel to take on Anoka-Ramsey Community College.