ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
College
Heise making his mark at Northern Iowa in men's basketball
Nate Heise, of Lake City, is in his second season as a starter for the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team, and he is third on the team in scoring.
January 04, 2022 05:30 AM
College
RCTC dops second straight game
The Rochester Community and Technical men's basketball team dropped an incredibly close one on Thursday, losing 72-70 to Dakota County Technical College.
December 31, 2021 11:08 AM
College
RCTC women win 79-16
The No. 2-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team crushed Hibbing on Thursday in the Anoka Tournament.
December 30, 2021 09:02 PM
College
RCTC has 10-game winning streak snapped in men's basketball
RCTC men's basketball results
December 30, 2021 03:05 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff reports
Prep
This year's The Clash wrestling tournament moving from RCTC to La Crosse
The annual premier wrestling event will be held at the La Crosse Center instead of RCTC due to what organizers call 'unforeseen circumstances'.
December 29, 2021 07:29 PM
·
By
Alex VandenHouten
College
RCTC's LaPlante hits major mark — 500 wins
Brian LaPlante is the 26th-year men's basketball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College. On Sunday, he won his 500th game.
December 19, 2021 07:19 PM
·
By
Pat Ruff
College
RCTC women shoot well, but still lose
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team shot 48% from the field but still lost by two points to Bismarck State College.
December 19, 2021 04:53 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff reports
College
RCTC men win ninth straight game
The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team rode great games by Keivonte Watts and Devyn Frye in beating Bay College 74-60.
December 18, 2021 07:46 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff reports
