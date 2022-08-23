Rochester Community Initiative founders hand reins to the next generation

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community Initiative started in the wake of a protest. It was 2020 and the now-infamous former Police Officer Derek Chauvin had just murdered George Floyd on a Minneapolis street.

That’s when the world erupted. Riots and protests broke out all over the nation. Rochester, just south of the epicenter of the worldwide conversation about racial justice, was no different.

A group of high school friends banded together and organized a protest. It started as a reaction to the historical moment, but it morphed into a force with lasting impact through the creation of RCI. And even though the original founders have moved on, they believe their vision and mission will continue.

“We didn’t go into this with the intention of starting a nonprofit,” Rachel Zhang said. “So many people came out. We were like ‘OK, we can make something of this. There’s a lot of momentum and we don’t want to lose it.’ ”

RCI has continue to gain members and work for change over the past two years. It focuses on social justice, advocacy, and environmentalism.

This spring, the last of the founding members graduated high school, officially leaving the organization in the hands of the next generation. But even though they no longer have a hand in its operation, it was a foundational experience for many of them.

The organization started with six founding members: Yasmin Ali, Rachel Zhang, Yezi Gugsa, Jaida Crowson, Kesarin Mehta and Dominic Sinicrope.

It’s since grown to between 40 and 50 people. It has a board of directors, as well as four different committees. At times, they've even had to turn applicants away at the risk of it becoming too large to properly manage.

Zhang said that even if she goes on to be successful in life, her work with RCI will always be one of the most formative experiences and one of the things she’s most proud of — hands down.

Gugsa has gone on to major in non-governmental organizations and social change in college. She has RCI to thank for that.

“It really shaped what I want to do with my future,” Gugsa said. “Without that experience, I don’t think I would have found the motivation to make that my career. I found so much passion behind the work that we do.”

This summer, the group had plenty of projects on its plate. It held a 5-K run to raise awareness of environmental issues. It partnered with the Diversity Council to host training sessions on how to administer Narcan in cases of opioid overdoses. It hosted parent drives to provide resources to underprivileged families.

Its Facebook page is flooded with information related to the issues of the day, ranging from the overturning of Roe v. Wade to the war in Ukraine.

It’s come a long way.

Looking back, Zhang said they gave the organization the generic sounding name of Rochester Community Initiative to hide the fact that a group of teenagers was at the steering wheel.

But, at the end of the day, they know that’s the core strength of the organization. It’s young. It’s filled with passion and energy. As in the case of its origin, it’s sometimes driven by pain and grief — demanding justice in the streets.

And that’s ultimately why they knew they had to step aside from their own nonprofit.

“We didn’t want to be 26-year-olds telling 18-year-olds what to do because that’s what we’ve been dealing with all of our lives,” Gugsa said. “That’s why we have taken a step back, even though RCI is still our baby and we’re still so proud of it."

The founding members were slightly different ages when they banded together under the RCI initiative. Because of that, they’ve graduated at different points in the last two years. Ali just graduated in 2022.

She’s still in the process of helping the new leadership settle into their roles. But come this fall, she plans to step aside like the other founders. She has faith in the structure they’ve given the organization, she says. She believes in its future.

For that matter, she has faith in the youth of her hometown. They all do.

“There’s always going to be students passionate about what they want to do with the community and who will take charge in their own way,” Ali said.