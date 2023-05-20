Rochester FC begins with narrow win as it dives into USL League Two

ROCHESTER — Rochester FC’s inaugural match in men’s USL League Two soccer was a large success on Friday night at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Rochester FC, which has jumped from their previous United Premier Soccer League, took on Bavarian United and came out a 2-1 winner.

Both Rochester FC goals came from Jake Parish, both in the first half. Bavarian United got its score in the second half.

“The game was fast and exciting,” Rochester FC owner Midhat Mujic said. “Both teams had great possessions of the ball and great opportunities.”

Rochester FC's next game is June 27 when it hosts Minneapolis City SC at 7 p.m.

Rochester FC’s first-year women’s team begins its season on Sunday, hosting Bavarian United at 4 p.m. at Rochester Regional Stadium.