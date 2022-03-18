I'm fascinated and intrigued by one simple yet powerful tool that we all possess. This one habit, this one tool can help us in our personal and professional lives.

It can help us be happier and healthier. It's something that we're all born with. Some of us don't know how to use it. Others don't use it much. It's a tool that's right underneath our nose.

I'm talking about a smile.

Smiles are critically important to our lives. What if you could increase your mood, increase your likelihood of a promotion, and improve the lives of those around you? A lot of us have forgotten how to smile.

It doesn't matter where you live in the world or what language you speak, every single one of us can relate to a smile. Research suggests that only 30% of us smile 20 times a day. Happy people smile 40-50 times a day. But, children smile 400–500 times a day.

Penn State University released a study that 73% of people, three out of four of us, will trust someone, even more, when they have a smile on their face. It doesn't matter if they're watching your children, handling your money, or cutting your grass, we’re more attracted to trust someone that has a smile on their face.

I’ll share three simple tasks that we can do every day. Each morning, go stand in front of a mirror and smile. Watch the endorphins come out. Watch the happiness come out. Secondly, visualize something funny. A funny friend or a movie. Maybe it’s a song. After a little while, you will feel the stress or anxiety melt away.

Lastly, something we could do daily is share our smiles. Have you smiled today? Sometimes you don't know when someone needs your smile the most.

I believe that if we all shared our smiles, and we all smiled at everyone every day, we could make this world a better place.

I promise this week's "Wisdom with Charlie" podcast will make you smile. Hopefully more than once.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.