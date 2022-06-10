According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a community is defined as “a group of people with a common characteristic or interest living together within a larger society.”

To me, an ideal or beloved community is of course where its citizens take pride and put effort into maintaining a neighborhood for everyone involved. This means being a place that is barrier-free so that members of every mobility can access everything they can.

My ideal community is a place where your race, sexual orientation, and beliefs are not judged, but rather are considered and accepted.

A place where services that aid daily life is within reach.

A place where houses of worship, education, and recreational activities are accessible for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

A place where generations of families take pride in their neighborhood, respect the environment, and take an interest in participating in initiatives to make it livable, comfortable, and environmentally conscious.

A place with a mixture of new services and where the history of the foundation is visible.

I call a community a “village within a city” and when you take pride in your community it shows and turns out to be a great, reliable place to live! People who work together in communities can achieve amazing things. Let these quotes serve as reminders of the drivers and benefits of positive communities.

"Empathy is the starting point for creating a community and taking action. It is the impetus for creating change." Max Carver

"The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members." Coretta Scott King

"Every successful individual knows that his or her achievement depends on a community of persons working together." Paul Ryan

Get to know your neighbors, support your local businesses, and get involved in community events and we will find our community a more comfortable place to reside!

About Charlie Perkins

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.