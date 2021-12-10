SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester in Color

Adafin wins Champion of Diversity award

Mayor Kim Norton reveals list of honorees in 14 categories, along with two residents who were given the key to the city.

Toni Adafin.jpg
Toni Adafin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 10, 2021 05:30 AM
Founder of a mentoring and tutoring program serving youth from a variety of backgrounds, Toni Adafin was the winner of the Champion of Diversity award, one of 15 awards given in the annual Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor program this week.

Adafin has also served on the boards of community organizations, including the Diversity Council, United Way and Cradle to Career.

Other winners included David Jiang and Martine Haglund. See all 15 winners in the Post Bulletin's coverage of the awards program .

David Jiang.jpg
David Jiang

Communitywide service award: David Jiang

A 2015 Century High School graduate, Jiang is the founder and chairman of Oraculi, a local nonprofit serving underrepresented youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education by supporting their first research projects and pairing them with mentors.

Martine Haglund.jpg
Martine Haglund

Educational excellen ce award: Martine Haglund

Haglund, Century High School’s assistant principal, began her career supporting students as a minority liaison and helped to establish the Employee's of Color Resource Group for Rochester Public Schools.

