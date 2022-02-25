Answering a higher calling, being healed by helping others

Andre Crockett is the founder and owner of Barbershop & Social Services, pastor at Vision Church, co-founder of the Community Engagement Response Team. I sat down with him for 10 (or so) questions.

You were the top high school scorer for two years in Maryland. In Baltimore, one of the top basketball cities in the country. And then you came to play at RCTC.

That’s a long story. But I broke an ankle coming out of high school. Took a year off and then came to RCTC. But I decided to go on to do other things. Ministry, and social work, and stuff like that. I felt the high calling of going into the ministry more than basketball.

Tell me about the neighborhood where you grew up.

Life expectancy for our neighborhood was 15. So I could find, on the side of my house, dead bodies. We would have friends get shot and killed by police officers. They’d leave the body out for us to look at and show us that if we continue to do what we do, we’ll be the next victim. So truly, for us, sports was probably our only outlet to escape.

What let you escape?

A praying mother, first of all. I think that’s the key because there’s just no way that you can escape without having someone who constantly prayed for you. And my ninth-grade basketball coach, Melvin Washington. He was the first person who was a professional and a positive role model. He was more concerned with what we did off the court than what we were on the court. He taught us a lot of life lessons. He would spend probably an hour and a half doing basketball practice, but another hour and a half teaching us what our fathers should have taught us.

Wow. That’s powerful stuff. Here’s a terrible transition: Put these bands in order of best to worst: Whodini. Earth, Wind and Fire. Boyz II Men. The Carpenters.

The Carpenters?

Is that your best?

What? No. I was asking if you really had them on the list. All of them are outdated except for Boyz II Men. They were the best.

No. It’s Whodini. Then Earth, Wind and Fire. Then The Carpenters. Then Boyz II Men.

Definitely not.

You’ve been part of a lot of programs — CERT, Sports Mentorship Academy (SMA), Barbershop and Social Services. You’ve certainly had a lot of impact on a lot of kids in the Rochester area.

It’s fulfilling. I think that I would say that the kids do something for me, something a therapist couldn’t. I’m going to give you one example. I don’t want to spook you out, Steve, but 14 years ago, I was doing well with a lot of youth in my congregation. And then I heard God tell me that I’m going to reach thousands of kids. That summer, I went back to Baltimore. And while I was there, my nephew got murdered.

That’s devastating.

It was. Before I came to Minnesota, I was a father figure to him. That was a dark time in my life. I didn’t know how I was going to come out of that. For a while, I wouldn’t come out of my room. I wouldn’t do anything. Then I realized that I needed to work with all these kids. I didn’t get a chance to work with my nephew, so I needed to help kids like him. And that’s when I started SMA, and those kids really, really brought me out of a dark place. They had a greater impact on my life than I think that I would ever have on their life. They don’t know how much that means to me. I’m totally healed because of them.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.