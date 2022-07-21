SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Thursday, July 21

Rochester in Color
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Attend (or take part in) the Small Business Extravaganza

Want to meet area small biz owners? Want to show off your biz?

By Staff reports
July 21, 2022 11:44 AM
small business extravaganza.jpg

All the info you need for the upcoming Small Business Extravaganza ...

Who: Seeking SE MN Small Businesses that would love to share their products or services with the local region

What: A dedicated space to showcase your business alongside other area small businesses. Meet the community and network with each other!

When: Thursday, July 28th from 4-7

Where: 45820 190th Ave, Zumbrota MN 55992 (Busy Baby and The Greensted)

Why: The idea started because Busy Baby had just grown out of the home warehouse and into a brand new facility. Beth, the owner, wanted to have an open house to share the location and growth with everyone in the start-up ecosystem who helped make it happen. The Greensted, another small business on the property, thought it would be fun to make it a "Grill Fest" and bring in local food growers to sample their products.

Many people in the community have no idea these businesses exist until we tell them, so we thought we'd create an event where we could tell them about as many local businesses that they may not know about in one place!

Please reach out to Beth Fynbo at beth.fynbo@gmail.com if you are interested and want more details. You can set up a booth or demonstration or hand out samples to showcase your business however you see fit. We have dedicated space inside and outside and can probably accommodate any type of business. There will be at least one food truck
for guests to buy food (and more are welcome). Feel free to bring samples to share or demonstrations to show off your business. We can support indoor and outdoor needs.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
