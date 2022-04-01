'Be careful what you speak into your life'

The tongue has the power of life and death.

Your words are incredibly powerful, so use them wisely.

Positive Affirmations will create a positive atmosphere and repetition of these behaviors allow the seemingly impossible to become reality.

Think about the fact that your words hold amazing power both positively and negatively.

Everything that is expressed verbally has the power to influence and change the lives of everyone you share your world with.

It’s your choice to use words that inspire or destroy.

More often than not, it is routine to speak negatively about yourself and others. At times, completely unaware of how frequently you do it.

You may not even be aware that you are doing it.

I wonder if, for the next twenty-four hours, you would take the time to pay attention to your thoughts and also take notice of how you speak about yourself?

Think about affirmations. They’re usually a sentence of powerful words put together, like a positive statement.

This blending of words is aimed to tap into your conscious and unconscious mind to motivate you, challenge you, to push you to reach your full potential in life.

We all have negative and unhealthy thoughts about ourselves and how we live our lives at times, which is completely normal.

Affirmations, when spoken or chanted to ourselves, have the power to change the way we think and act in our lives.

They can change our emotions, alter our behaviors and reassess our beliefs.

Ultimately, they can help us achieve our goals in life and realize greatness. What you speak over your life is what your life will become.

The words mixed with your beliefs blend to become your reality. Declare each day, I'm capable of doing anything! I'm strong! I'm smart! I'm active! I live in peace! I have a great memory! The best is yet to come! I decree and declare I am happy, healthy, and prosperous!

Speak it! Believe it!

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.