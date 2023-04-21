Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

Yes, I am originally from Rochester. I was born and raised in this beautiful city and have spent my entire life here. I graduated from John Marshall in 2016.

What do you like best about Rochester?

What I love most about Rochester is the strong sense of community and the support we receive from our fellow residents. It's a great place to raise a family, and the city offers excellent healthcare and education opportunities. Plus, the people here are genuinely friendly and always willing to lend a helping hand.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

While Rochester has a lot to offer, there's always room for improvement. I believe that we need to continue working towards greater inclusivity and diversity, as well as expanding public transportation options to better serve our growing population.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I am a co-owner of Popus Gourmet Popcorn, a family-owned business. I chose this career because I'm passionate about creating delicious, high-quality popcorn and providing a unique snacking experience for our community.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

If you're looking to start your own business, my advice would be to stay persistent and patient. It's essential to believe in your product and be willing to learn from both successes and failures. Surround yourself with a supportive network and never be afraid to ask for help.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

My greatest accomplishment is the successful launch and growth of Popus Gourmet Popcorn. It has been a labor of love, and seeing the positive impact our business has on our customers and community is truly rewarding. The greatest challenge I've had to overcome was the initial fear of starting a business and navigating the obstacles that come with entrepreneurship.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

One thing most people don't know about me is that I have a keen interest in community service and enjoy volunteering my time to help others. It's a fulfilling way to give back to the community that has given me so much.

