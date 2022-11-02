Black Business Month Mini-Summit coming to Rochester
Sign up now for Nov. 16 event.
In partnership with MN Black Business Support Collective and Launch MN, the ConnectUp Institute will host the first Black Business Month in November 2022.
On Nov. 16, the event will be held in Rochester's One Discover Square from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For all the details, and to buy tickets, click here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-month-minnesota-2022-rochester-tickets-430422945617
Be part of the interview with the owners of Popus Gourmet Popcorn.
