Black Business Month Mini-Summit coming to Rochester

Sign up now for Nov. 16 event.

By Staff reports
November 02, 2022 01:12 PM
ric flyer.jpg

In partnership with MN Black Business Support Collective and Launch MN, the ConnectUp Institute will host the first Black Business Month in November 2022.

On Nov. 16, the event will be held in Rochester's One Discover Square from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For all the details, and to buy tickets, click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-month-minnesota-2022-rochester-tickets-430422945617

