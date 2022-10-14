We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Community contributions
Black entrepreneur? Help is here.

Women, people of color and veterans invited to Co-Stars Get Started Workshop.

rochester city logo
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 04:15 PM
The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center are sponsoring a CO.Starters Get Started three-hour workshop to help entrepreneur-minded individuals explore their business ideas.

Collider will host the workshop on Nov.15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the new Rochester Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI) Center at 221 1st Avenue SW. Women, people of color and veterans working in construction-related careers are encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is required for the CO.Starters Get Started workshop on Eventbrite . The fee to attend is $25 per person.

CO.Starters Get Started will equip entrepreneurs with the best tools and resources needed to support starters of all kinds. Following the workshop, the Small Business Development Center will provide entrepreneurs with technical assistance.

Targeted Businesses are companies that are certified as owned and operated by women, people of color or veterans or are located in an economically disadvantaged areas, including Fillmore County.

“We have seen the number of locally-owned certified Targeted Businesses grow from four (4) in 2019 to twelve (12) in 2022 and hope to see that trend continue,” comments Jorrie Johnson, City of Rochester project manager of Targeted Business and workforce compliance. “We are inviting women, people of color working in construction to attend this productive workshop.”

Destination Medical Center professional services and construction projects have Targeted Business contracting goals. In 2023 City of Rochester capital improvement plan projects valued at $1 million or greater have Targeted Business contracting goals. The number of projects with the Targeted Business contracting goals (4% for heavy civil and 7% for commercial construction) will increase even more over the next couple of years as the project valued threshold decreases.

Learn more about equitable development on the city of Rochester website.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
