Black Excellence Expo: Saturday, Feb. 25

This year’s Rochester Branch of the NAACP Black History Month programming will be ending with the launch of a public exhibition—in collaboration with Black Entrepreneurship Team (BET)—featuring black owned businesses in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 am-2 pm.

Two years ago, Citibank’s Global Perspectives and Solutions department released a report that showed that by not addressing racial gaps, the situation cost the U.S. economy up to $16 trillion over the past 20 years, and that:

· closing the black wage gap could have added $2.7 trillion in income available for consumption or investment.

· Improving access to housing might have created 770k black homeowners and added $218 billion in sales and spending in the economy.

· Providing quality education and easy access to higher education could have increased lifetime incomes by $90 to $113 billion dollars.

· and that providing fair and equitable lending to Black entrepreneurs and business owners might have created an additional $13 trillion in business revenue and creation of 6.1 million jobs.

Imagine, what that type of future could look like if we did all these things in Rochester, Minnesota. There is no reason why Rochester Minnesota can’t have the amazing successes Black Wall Street had in the 1920’s. We imagine such a future and it will take everyone to support black owned businesses in Rochester. We hope you can join us to learn about the truly amazing quality services Black owned businesses are providing and contributing to Rochester, Minnesota’s community.