Bridging the gap: Addressing resource disparities for minority-owned businesses

We’ve heard it time and time again that minority-owned businesses play a crucial role in the economic fabric of our communities, but they often face unique challenges and gaps in resources that hinder their growth and development.

In this first article, I’ll discuss some of these disparities and offer practical solutions to help minority entrepreneurs access the resources they need to thrive.

1. Access to Capital

One of the most significant challenges business owners face is accessing capital. However, additional challenges exist for minority entrepreneurs due to positive credit reports and credit scores. Traditional financial institutions tend to favor established businesses with a proven track record, leaving minority entrepreneurs at a disadvantage. To overcome this challenge, minority business owners should consider:



Exploring alternative financing options like community development financial institutions (CDFIs), microloans, and crowdfunding platforms.

Taking advantage of programs specifically designed for minority-owned businesses, such as the Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program ( RAEDI ), Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program and the Minority Business Development Agency ( MBDA ) initiatives.

While many may consider alternative routes to capital, it’s important to address challenges that may hinder your access to capital including improving your credit profile and credit score. Seek organizations such as ELOCINA to assist and provide financial literacy.

2. Networking and Mentorship

Minority entrepreneurs may lack access to the same professional networks and mentors as their counterparts. Building strong connections with fellow entrepreneurs, industry experts, and potential investors can provide invaluable guidance and support.

To expand your network:

Join local business associations and industry-specific groups that focus on minority entrepreneurs .

Attend conferences and networking events specifically tailored to minority business owners.

Leverage online platforms like LinkedIn to connect with professionals in your industry.

3. Business Education and Training

Minority-owned businesses can benefit from targeted business education and training programs that address their unique needs. These programs can help entrepreneurs develop essential business skills and knowledge. To access these resources:

Seek out workshops, seminars, and webinars offered by organizations like the Black Entrepreneurship Team (BET), Minority Owned Business Network (MOBN), or local Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). These organizations are located in the Economic Development Center – Rochester, Minnesota.

Enroll in entrepreneurship courses by leveraging free or low-cost opportunities.

4. Marketing and Branding

Many minority-owned businesses struggle to create a strong brand identity and effectively market their products and services. To improve your marketing and branding efforts:

Develop a professional website that highlights your business unique selling points.

Utilize social media platforms to engage with customers and promote your brand.

Consider partnering with local influencers to reach a wider audience.

5. Access to Contracts and Procurement Opportunities

Minority-owned businesses often face difficulties in securing contracts and procurement opportunities. To increase your chances of winning contracts:

Register your business as a minority-owned enterprise with your local, state, and federal government agencies.

Attend procurement events and workshops to learn about upcoming contract opportunities.

Network with procurement officers and prime contractors to develop relationships and gain insights into the bidding process.

I’ll be describing a lot more resources and strategies in future articles, as well as providing solutions. It should be known that closing the gaps is essential for fostering an inclusive and equitable economy for ALL. By addressing some of these disparities and offering targeted support, we can empower minority entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, create jobs, and contribute to the community.

Tawonda Burks founded and operates ELOCINA , which offers consulting services to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.