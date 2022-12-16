Can't sleep? Four tips to get that necessary shuteye

Falling asleep may seem like an unbearable dream when you're awake at 3 a.m.

But good sleep is more under your power than you might believe. Monitoring healthful sleep habits can make the difference between restlessness and calming slumber.

For example, researchers have identified various practices and patterns—known as "sleep hygiene"—that can help anyone increase the hours they spend asleep, even those whose sleep is affected by sleeplessness, jet lag, or shift work.

Sleep hygiene may sound unimaginative, but it may be the finest way to get the sleep you crave in this 24/7 period. Here are four easy tips for producing the rest of your dreams, a nightly experience:

1. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, nicotine, and other substances that disturb our sleep.

As any coffee fan knows, caffeine is a tonic that can keep you awake. So avoid caffeine (found in coffee, tea, chocolate, soda, and some pain comforters) for four to six hours before bedtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Turn your bedroom into a sleep-inducing setting.

A quiet, dark, and relaxed environment can help promote sound slumber. For example, why do bats assemble in caves for their afternoon snooze? To achieve such an environment, lower the quantity of outdoor noise with earplugs or a "white noise" machine.

3. Establish a soothing pre-sleep normal.

Ease the passage from wake time to sleep time with relaxing activities an hour or so before bed. For example, take a bath (the rise, then fall in body warmth encourages drowsiness), read a book, watch television, or practice relaxation exercises.

4. Use light to your benefit.

Ordinary light keeps your internal clock on a sleep-wake solid phase. So let in the light early daybreak. And get out of the workplace for a sunlight break throughout the day.

If you stick with these tips, your chances of achieving restful sleep will improve.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.