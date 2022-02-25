Capturing CommUNITY with CarolAnn

We’ve all seen the headlines: 22-year-old Amir Locke, a young Black man, was shot and killed by an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department while executing a “no-knock” warrant for the St. Paul Police Department.

What you may have missed, though, was civil rights attorney Nekima Levy-Armstrong boldly interrupting a live press conference being held by the interim police chief and mayor of Minneapolis.

In the video I will forever be calling, “the Anatomy of a Cover-up” you will see her push through security and announce, “I am not a threat. I don’t have a gun. Don’t treat me like I am a threat.”

She continues to speak directly to Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman (who had the mic at the time) looking them straight in the eye delivering them her astute message.

“We don’t want to see cover-ups, we don’t want to see white washing," Levy-Armstrong said. "People are asking very simple questions that are still not been answered.”

See and hear more of her comments in the video clip above.

What’s New with the NAACP

We’re almost halfway through Black History Month but a great place to turn for new knowledge and perspective on age old issues is always the NAACP lets see.

Saturday, Feb. 5, The NAACP Rochester Branch kicked off their live virtual Black History Month Speaker Series with Racial Covenants in Housing and Redistricting Discussion.

Viewers learned what racial covenants are and that this NAACP project has already discovered more than 1,000 plats/subdivisions in Rochester that still contain some sort of “whites-only” policy. There are over 10,000 plats to look into and YOU can volunteer to help. Visit https://www.naacprochestermn.org/support .

The next topic was redistricting and how is it relevant to racial disparities, how systems of oppression and manipulation have been secured through tactical redistricting in the past, and how specific demographics of voters are intentionally drowned out by shifting boundaries to lower population percentages therefore decreasing their voting power.

The expert not only showed data to digest but shared advice on how to establish well thought-out boundaries as a community.

If you are interested in learning more about Redistricting Rochester you can check out this class put together by the Rochester Public Library and the City of Rochester.

CommUNITY Engagement Spotlight

I know Margaret Mead wasn’t talking about our local Community Engagement Response Team when she said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.” But it somehow feels so relevant whenever I realize the impact that has been made since the team's inception in May 2021.

C.E.R.T. members have been so busy as always. This month they opened C.E.R.T.’s Community Center at Edgewood Apartments ...

... and started a weekly food bag program in the same building.

If you are interested in signing up for food bags, learning more about C.E.R.T. or how you can volunteer, please send a message on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CERTRochesterMN ) or send an email to CertRochesterMN@gmail.com.

Keeping up with The Bear

Most bears in Minnesota are hibernating, but not Yammy Bear and Family who won’t let anything stop them from reminding people that, “We care, and YOU matter!”

They attended St. Johns Winter Carnival in Wykoff ...

... and later that same cold winter day slid down the slope at Judd Park! You should’ve seen the faces of the little kids when the bear asked to borrow their sleds!

If you haven’t yet, you can follow the adventures of Yammy Bear and Family www.facebook.com/YammyBearandFamily

What's there to do this week?

If you are looking for an opportunity to learn more about Black history during Black History Month, it is a privilege that this year our very own History Center of Olmsted County has an exhibit featuring the untold stories of local Black elders of Rochester.

https://www.mprnews.org/episode/2022/01/27/history-exhibit-features-the-untold-stories-of-rochesters-black-elders

You can visit Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for kids.

The History Center is a proud participant in Museums for All. Through Museums for All, those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) can gain free admission to the History Center Museum simply by presenting their EBT card.

Remember as you go forward today that you can make a difference and YOU MATTER and that even if your platform appears to be just a dusty window, your message may completely change one person’s day. You never know… your message might inspire a whole community and end up getting 1000’s of comments and shares online!

This has been CarolAnn, your eagle eye in the sky, or should I say online… either way, I am known for catching the great comments and conversations that community members have in the comment sections, I am here to keep you connected with online content, quote worthy comments on local social networks, and local community happenings and events! If you see or know of any events, conversations, or content that is voiced by or relevant to the BIPOC community please contact me at rochesterincolor@postbulletin.com.

CarolAnn Marie is a Rochester native who lives in Spring Valley with her fiance and their six youngest children. She is a social media specialist with focus on strategy, design, content creation and management, and community engagement. She and her spouse-to-be, Minister Charles Jackson, own Yammy Bear and Family, Legacy by C&C Apparel, and D-3507 Productions. They also operate the Ministry of Good Works and are core members of The Community Engagement Response Team. CarolAnn believes that we have to be the change we want to see in the world and that is more valuable than trying to change others.