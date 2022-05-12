Celebrate Juneteenth!

Here's the info on Juneteenth 2022, straight from the NAACP:

"The Rochester Branch NAACP is excited to announce programming for Juneteenth 2022 and invites the community to celebrate with us at the 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will once again be held in conjunction with Rochesterfest.

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP under the banner of Rochester Juneteenth Celebration, Inc has been hosting Juneteenth in Rochester, Minnesota since 2005. We have a fantastic and family fun filled agenda for community members and businesses to enjoy including the history of Juneteenth and its importance, calls to action, great food, live entertainment — LaSonya Natividad and The Soul Train, cultural dance, youth entertainment, great music, and other amazing programming!

Two years after President Abraham Lincoln presented the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, on June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas finally received word that they were free. Black communities all over the United States celebrate this day which officially became a federal holiday in 2021.

The event will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Booth application and sponsorship details for Juneteenth are available online ! Come celebrate African American culture with our community and join us in advancing social justice and equity for all!

Check out www.naacprochestermn.org for info.

