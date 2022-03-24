Do you know how to face your fears?

“Face Your Fears”

Fear exists to keep us safe. It is not inherently good or bad, but a tool we can use to make better decisions.

Fear isn’t designed to keep us inactive, but to help us act in ways that generate the results we need and want.

Embrace fear as instruction and let it inform your actions, but not control them. Sometimes merely stating what your fear is will give you the strength to deal with it.

Say your fear out loud, write it down, or focus your mind on it.

Fears operate through the imagination, much as storytelling does, and we can learn from our fears, just as we can learn from stories. We must think of ourselves as the readers of our fears, and how we choose to read our fears can have a profound effect on our lives.

Imagine you’re a shipwrecked sailor adrift in the enormous Pacific. You can choose one of three directions and save yourself and your shipmates—but, each choice comes with a fearful consequence too. How do you choose?

The story of the Whaleship Essex shows how fear propels imagination, as it forces us to imagine the possible futures and how to cope with them. Read in the right way, our fears are an amazing gift of imagination. A kind of everyday clairvoyance. A way of glimpsing what might be the future when there’s still time to influence how that future will play out.

Whatever you’re afraid of, is it something you have to do alone? Can you find a mentor or support group to help you through it? Athletes have coaches. Students have teachers. Sometimes friends, even if they have no expertise in the area you’re struggling with, can provide the needed support to face your fear.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.