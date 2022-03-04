SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester in Color

Do you share your stories? You should

Charlie Perkins.png
Charlie Perkins.
Contributed
By Charlie Perkins
March 04, 2022 08:00 AM
Share

"Once upon a time."

Four simple and very powerful words.

What if everyone had a chance to tell their story? When you share your story, a new perspective, a different point of view, another side of life, and a new voice are heard.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 27-March 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 04, 2022 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: WSU administrator watches in devastation the war in her native Ukraine
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 04, 2022 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Oresta Felts.jpg
Exclusive
Local
WSU administrator watches in devastation the war in her native Ukraine
'People in Ukraine are fighting for democracy.'
March 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Stories teach us about life, about ourselves, and others. It's also a unique way to develop an understanding, respect, and appreciation for other cultures and religions. It boosts our feelings of things like trust, compassion, and empathy. Sharing stories motivate us to work with others and positively influences our social behavior.

Because of this, stories have a unique ability to build connections. I believe everyone's story counts and we should all share them. Telling stories is one of the most powerful means that leaders must have to influence, teach, and inspire. Our brains are wired to respond to stories. The latest science tells us that when we hear a story, our bodies produce the hormone oxytocin, and we instantly form a connection with the person we’re listening to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stories bind us together and help us make sense of our experiences. Today, in the bite-sized world of social media, we tend to share only selected highlights of our story. Our Instagram feeds and Facebook walls proclaim to the world all those wonderful things that are happening to us.

But think about all the things you’ve achieved in your life so far. Those amazing adventures, and all the disastrous decisions that make you who you are. How well do you share those stories? Do you share them, or keep them to yourself? Most of us dismiss our stories as either irrelevant, embarrassing, or uninteresting. And yet, those stories are vital in helping our family, friends, and co-workers understand who we are. What’s your story?

We'll help you tell your stories in this week's "Wisdom with Charlie" podcast.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSROCHESTERPEOPLE
What to read next
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Rochester in Color
Answering a higher calling, being healed by helping others
Columnist Steve Lange asks 10 (or so) questions of Andre Crockett.
February 25, 2022 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
CarolAnn Marie
Rochester in Color
Capturing CommUNITY with CarolAnn
We’ve all seen the headlines: 22-year-old Amir Locke, a young Black man, was shot and killed by an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department while executing a “no-knock” warrant for the St. Paul Police Department.
February 25, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  CarolAnn Marie
07-25 David Norris 1383.jpg
Exclusive
Rochester in Color
Get to Know… David Norris
"How can you begin to understand," asks David Norris, "that which you know nothing about?"
February 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett