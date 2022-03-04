Do you share your stories? You should

"Once upon a time."

Four simple and very powerful words.

What if everyone had a chance to tell their story? When you share your story, a new perspective, a different point of view, another side of life, and a new voice are heard.

Stories teach us about life, about ourselves, and others. It's also a unique way to develop an understanding, respect, and appreciation for other cultures and religions. It boosts our feelings of things like trust, compassion, and empathy. Sharing stories motivate us to work with others and positively influences our social behavior.

Because of this, stories have a unique ability to build connections. I believe everyone's story counts and we should all share them. Telling stories is one of the most powerful means that leaders must have to influence, teach, and inspire. Our brains are wired to respond to stories. The latest science tells us that when we hear a story, our bodies produce the hormone oxytocin, and we instantly form a connection with the person we’re listening to.

Stories bind us together and help us make sense of our experiences. Today, in the bite-sized world of social media, we tend to share only selected highlights of our story. Our Instagram feeds and Facebook walls proclaim to the world all those wonderful things that are happening to us.

But think about all the things you’ve achieved in your life so far. Those amazing adventures, and all the disastrous decisions that make you who you are. How well do you share those stories? Do you share them, or keep them to yourself? Most of us dismiss our stories as either irrelevant, embarrassing, or uninteresting. And yet, those stories are vital in helping our family, friends, and co-workers understand who we are. What’s your story?

We'll help you tell your stories in this week's "Wisdom with Charlie" podcast.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.