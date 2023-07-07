Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester in Color

Erase the Stigma: My Community. My Mental Health workshop in Rochester July 22

By Staff reports
Today at 6:30 AM

In recognition of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, the  Minority Owned Business Network  is hosting a workshop to introduce practical interventions that can help people improve their mental health and give people the tools they need to best support the community's mental wellbeing.

Erase the Stigma - My Community - My Health.jpeg
The Minority Owned Business Network is hosting a mental health workshop on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Contributed / Minority Owned Business Network

