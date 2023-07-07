Erase the Stigma: My Community. My Mental Health workshop in Rochester July 22

In recognition of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, the Minority Owned Business Network is hosting a workshop to introduce practical interventions that can help people improve their mental health and give people the tools they need to best support the community's mental wellbeing.

