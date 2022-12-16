As part of an ongoing series about leaders in the Black community in Rochester, the Rochester in Color sat down with Alysha Carlisle to talk about connecting with people and helping others in their journey.

Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

I'm originally from Oakland, California. My parents needed a change of pace, so we landed in Rochester.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I'm currently a social worker for a local nonprofit and a research coordinator at Mayo Clinic. Social work is where my passion lies. I enjoy connecting with people and helping them along their journey.

What's one piece of advice would you give someone looking to enter your profession?

Having a propensity for learning is important. Every person you encounter has something to teach you. Listen from your heart and lead with compassion.

You're also joining the Rochester in Color team as a contributing writer. How did you become interested in writing?

We all have a story to tell, and how those stories are told can be powerful. I've always been a wallflower. Writing became a way for me to express myself and connect with others.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

My greatest accomplishment and challenge has been motherhood. I have a 9-year-old daughter. She's the light of my life. She's kind, loving, inquisitive, brilliant, introspective — she's everything that I aspire to be. I didn't grow up with the support system that I deserved, so when my daughter was born I knew I had to break the cycle. Watching her grow and develop into an amazing human being has been incredible.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com