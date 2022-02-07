Free business coaching available for minority entrepreneurs

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is recruiting businesses for a new cohort of the Prosperity Initiative program. Entrepreneurs in SMIF’s 20-county region who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC), women, veterans, low-income persons and/or persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Prosperity Initiative clients commit to a six-month period of working directly with an experienced business coach for a total of 40 hours. Additionally, clients connect monthly with other entrepreneurs participating in the program through peer network meetings to discuss challenges and successes. All resources are free for participating businesses.

When the Prosperity Initiative was created in 2016, its mission was to help remove barriers to success for BIPOC entrepreneurs. This is the first year that the program has expanded its eligibility to also include entrepreneurs who identify as women, veterans, low-income and/or a person with disabilities. More than 80 clients have graduated from the program.

“If you are a minority entrepreneur who is looking for more support to turn your business dreams into reality, The Prosperity Initiative is for you,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development. “We are thankful to our partners who make this program possible.”

The Prosperity Initiative is made possible by generous funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development . Partners serving on the advisory committee include Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) , Collider Foundation , Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER) , Region Nine Development Commission , Merchants Bank – Winona , Minnesota Council of Churches – Tapestry Project , Development Corporation of Austin - Small Business Development Center .

Apply to become a Prosperity Initiative client at smifoundation.org/prosperity by Feb. 23, 2022. The program will begin the second week of March and run through September 2022. Contact Maddy Fisher, economic development specialist, at maddyf@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7029 with questions.

Si necesite ayuda con estos adjuntos en español, contacta a Maddy Fisher 507-214-7029 o maddyf@smifoundation.org .

