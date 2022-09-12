SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester in Color
Community contributions
Free food! Music! Dancing!

Welcoming Week lands in MLK Jr. Park on Sept. 17

By Staff reports
September 12, 2022 02:26 PM
Welcoming America is celebrating the tenth annual Welcoming Week, and the Rochester festivities will include games, music, dancing, and free food on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Welcoming Week is an opportunity for all community members to get together to welcome all those new to the community, according to Chao Mwatela, the City of Rochester's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director.

"Please join us at Martin Luther King Park for Rochester’s second Annual Welcoming Week Celebration," said Mwatela. "Rochester welcomes you."

