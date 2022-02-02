SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester in Color

Free workshop to help disadvantaged business enterprises

Rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 02, 2022 12:46 PM
The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center, partnering with the Minnesota Departments of Administration Office of State Procurement and the Minnesota Department of Transportation Office of Civil Rights, are hosting a workshop to help Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) and Targeted Group/Economically Disadvantaged/Veteran-Owned (TG/ED/VO) companies apply for certification.

Small businesses are encouraged to participate in the certification application workshop on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. The workshop will be offered both virtually and in-person. Benefits of certification include preference when bidding as a prime contractor, free business development training through Procurement Technical Assistance Program (TG/ED/VO) and IMO Consulting (DBEs), and listings in directory databases where contractors search for eligible bidders.

Pre-registration is required for the in-person workshop by Monday, Feb. 7, to allow for appropriate preparation and social distancing accommodations. To register for the workshop, contact Orlanda Klinkhammer at orlanda.klinkhammer@state.mn.us .

