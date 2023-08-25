Get tickets now for C.E.R.T. gala on Sept. 16

You are cordially invited to C.E.R.T.'s Second Annual Gala — "A Night of Soulful Jazz" on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Empire Event Center, 1517 16th St. SW, Rochester.

Sit back and enjoy delectable Cajun and Creole cuisine, along with live music, silent and live auction items throughout the night. The gala will be filled with celebration and gratitude as we hear inspiring stories from the C.E.R.T. team and the community! We look forward to celebrating with you! Due to the exclusivity of this event, only a limited amount of tickets are available.

We at C.E.R.T. would like to acknowledge those who have supported us this last year with sponsorships and through partnerships. Without your support, where would we be?

Thanks to you all for helping us to make our community a safer place to live. Not just for our families but also for yours.

Thanks to everyone who spoke at last year's gala about how C.E.R.T. inspired you and how grateful you were to have had the opportunity to support this organization.

Seats and tables can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.