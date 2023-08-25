6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester in Color

Get tickets now for C.E.R.T. gala on Sept. 16

The gala, "A Night of Soulful Jazz," will be filled with celebration and gratitude as we hear inspiring stories from the C.E.R.T. team and the community. A limited number of tickets are available.

Attendees enjoy last year's C.E.R.T. gala, the first of what has become an annual event.
Courtesy of C.E.R.T.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

You are cordially invited to C.E.R.T.'s Second Annual Gala — "A Night of Soulful Jazz" on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Empire Event Center, 1517 16th St. SW, Rochester.

Sit back and enjoy delectable Cajun and Creole cuisine, along with live music, silent and live auction items throughout the night. The gala will be filled with celebration and gratitude as we hear inspiring stories from the C.E.R.T. team and the community! We look forward to celebrating with you! Due to the exclusivity of this event, only a limited amount of tickets are available.

We at C.E.R.T. would like to acknowledge those who have supported us this last year with sponsorships and through partnerships. Without your support, where would we be?

Thanks to you all for helping us to make our community a safer place to live. Not just for our families but also for yours.

Thanks to everyone who spoke at last year's gala about how C.E.R.T. inspired you and how grateful you were to have had the opportunity to support this organization.

Seats and tables can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
