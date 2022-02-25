SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Exclusive
Rochester in Color

Get to Know… David Norris

"How can you begin to understand," asks David Norris, "that which you know nothing about?"

David Norris.
By Andre Crockett
February 25, 2022 06:00 AM
Is there a challenge being Black in Rochester?

Yes. There’s not enough representation for youth to look up to. Although, it’s tough everywhere. Perception is everything. Post George Floyd, the world reacted in support of Black Lives Matter. There was a shift in awareness. The reason for this shift was because “we were all inside” due to the pandemic. The world couldn’t ignore yet another killing of a Black man. 

What is your title, and how did you land in Rochester?

Medical Administrative Assistant at Mayo Clinic in the Infectious Disease Department. I came to Rochester in 2012 with a former high school teammate to coach basketball. I’m from Los Angeles, where I attended college. I worked as an Assistant Coach for a year at Crossroads Bible College and three years at Century High School before becoming Head Coach at Lourdes High School. I recently moved back to Los Angeles. I’m able to work remotely. I’m also a part of a Basketball Training System here in Rochester. We offer training camps and building relationships with kids through mentorship.

What is your future hope for the Black community in Rochester?

More Black representation in the schools. Increased presence of Black mentors to come alongside the younger generations of Color.

That more local companies like IBM (International Business Systems) and Mayo Clinic recruit from within the Rochester community.

The minority and underserved in this community are tired of not seeing people that don’t look like them. A community of people that have no desire to learn and/or understand other cultures besides their own. How can you begin to understand that which you know nothing about?

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com

