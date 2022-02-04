Get to Know… Eddie Green

New York City-born and raised, Eddie Green came to Rochester to work on his education, and to become a licensed addiction counselor. Today, he's shifted careers — he's a cook — and found peace.

Are you originally from Rochester area?

No, I am not. I was born and raised in New York City. I was led to Rochester by way of a desire to further my education in being a licensed addiction counselor. A desire to help those who suffer from this wicked disease we know as addiction. I also came to Rochester to be a beacon of hope, to let those know that change is possible if we work for it, trust God, and help others.

What do you like best about Rochester?

What I like best about Rochester is that this city has recovery and that it has a group of people that are committed to change. These people are committed to change. These people are actively a part of changing our community and enhancing our living. Committed to making Rochester a safe and pleasant environment for all people. Just committed to making Rochester a better place for all walks of life.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

Changes I would like to see in the Rochester area are:



I would like more programs made available for our youth. More after-school programs that can start preparing our youth for adulthood. I like to educate them early on with the realities of our society and give them educational and vocational options/choices. I would like a program on drug/alcohol prevention. The consequences of drug/alcohol abuse. I would like to see parents being more active in this process. Last, I would like to see us bridge the gap with law enforcement and educate them with dealing with inner city youth, and adults.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I am a cook in the Asian department at Hy-Vee. I have been cooking since I was 17. I enjoy cooking different things. Food teaches you culture. I enjoy watching people enjoy good food. Food brings communities together. I choose to cook because it's good money and because it is something I love doing.

Make sure that your career is something that you truly want to do and if the answer is yes, be the best you can always be. Be open minded and willing to learn.

My greatest accomplishment in my life was turning my life around. I am a recovering drug addict/ex-convict. I spent 18 years in prison and faced drug abuse for 37 years. Today, my life belongs to Christ, I am happily married and have a really good job. The stigma that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks is a myth. God delivered me from my old way and gave me a new life. If I can change, anyone can. All you need is a desire and to believe in God and believe in yourself.

Today, my life is committed to helping others. Through my trials and tribulations, my God has transformed me to be an advocate for those who can’t speak about the struggle of drug addiction. The things/resources we need to succeed. To fight for those who can't fight for themselves.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com