Exclusive
Rochester in Color

Get to Know… Larry Marshall

Larry Marshall found himself "making bad decisions and getting in and out of trouble." Then he opened his barbershop in Rochester.

Larry Marshall.
Contributed
By Andre Crockett / For the Post Bulletin
February 11, 2022 07:00 AM
Where did you grow up?

My family and I moved to Minneapolis from Wichita, Kansas, in 1968. In I976 I obtained my GED and started rolling around in the streets, making bad decisions, and getting myself in and out of trouble.

What turned it around?

In 2003, I met a guy by the name of Brian. I never would have thought that Brian would have been the catalyst to me changing my life. Brian was a barber. One day I was in the barbershop getting a haircut and Brian approached me and he said, "Larry, you have a helluva personality and should look into being a barber." So I went to Barber School where I excelled and finally found something that I enjoyed doing.

What brought you to Rochester?

In 2011, I met my wife. We married in 2013 and started looking for locations to start a barbershop. We came down to Rochester one weekend to visit my nephew. We discovered that there was a need for a Black barber and began our search for a shop and a place to live.

What made you finally decide?

After coming to Rochester on a few occasions, my wife asked me how I knew that this is the place we were supposed to be. I said this would be the weekend that we would find a place to live and purchase a barbershop. That Saturday in September of 2013 we found an apartment and purchased a barbershop. I was so thankful that God had provided us with both our needs in one day.

Why barbering?

I chose barbering because I"m a people person and It was something that I enjoyed doing that wasn't like work.

What's your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment in life was just letting go and letting God. Allowing God to work in my heart. Allowing God to be the lead because I used to always want to be in control and when I was in control I would always find myself in trouble. I learned to sit back and let God work.

One thing people don't know about you?

One thing people don't know about me is that I love working with people. I'd love to work in a setting where I could help someone that's out there struggling with criminality or substance abuse because I've been there and done that and with the grace of God was able to overcome and let God change my mind and heart.

Larry Marshall.
Contributed

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com

