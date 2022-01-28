Get to Know… Richard Cain

ROCHESTER — Richard Cain, the former head boys basketball coach at John Marshall High School and current Inventory Specialist at Custom Alarm, moved to Rochester 45 years ago. He's seen a lot of change. And a lot that has stayed the same.

Is there a challenge being Black in Rochester?

Definitely. I came to Rochester in 1977 when there were not many of us. Now, there is an abundance of Black people and people of color, yet the challenge is the same. I’m not sure if it’s because we lack the knowledge of how to reach out for help. Another challenge is many lack the education to advance and/or be promoted to upper level jobs. Rochester doesn’t offer many advancement opportunities for people of color.

What is your title, and how did you land in Rochester?

Inventory Specialist with Custom Alarm. There were two reasons I landed here. First, school, and second, basketball.

I came from Washington, D.C. on a two-year grant. The school was called Rochester State College back then. Today it’s known as Rochester Community Technical College.

While in high school, a man named Mr. Cox expressed an interest in the advancement of Black children. He wanted us to leave, experience and explore opportunities and life beyond the city of Washington D.C., which was predominantly Black. I came to Rochester with some of my classmates that were in our high school football and basketball programs.

I went on to play semi-professional basketball, which allowed me to travel. I’d later meet and marry my wife. I took a job at Saint Marys Hospital in the Central Supply Department. I worked there 18 years, but I always had a desire to coach basketball. I’d go on to become head coach at John Marshall High School from 2008 to 2012. I was assistant coach under Coach Jeff Wells at Century High School for approximately five years.

What is your future hope for the Black community In Rochester?

That people treat others the way they want to be treated, regardless of skin color. Give people of color the benefit of the doubt. Look at people as human beings instead of judging them by the color of their skin. I taught my children what my mother taught me: “As Black children, you will need to be better than the rest, to get better opportunities.”

