Get to Know… Stephanie Whitehorn

Stephanie Whitehorn moved to Rochester with her parents, but this is where she chooses to call home. Whitehorn is an entrepreneur, community advocate and role model.

Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

I am originally from Linden, New Jersey. My family moved to Rochester in 1997 when IBM transferred my father's employment here.

What do you like best about Rochester?

This city affords me the ability to provide a good quality of life for my children. By this I mean we are able to live in safe neighborhoods and my children are able to receive a quality education through the public school system.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

Rochester leaves much to be desired in the areas of inclusion, diversity and equity. Some of the signs that would indicate our city is improving in these areas would be the presence of more Black and minority-owned businesses and increased representation of Black and minority educators and professionals within the city. In addition, it would be wonderful if our city had more options for entertainment, like a roller skating rink, a jazz club, a community center, or art exhibits.

What do you do for a living and why did you choose that career?

Currently I work for myself. I co-own with my husband, Bud Whitehorn, our family-owned transportation company, Whitehorn Reliable Shuttle Service. I chose this as I believe that it is important to lead by example. I want to show other young Black women that they can succeed in entrepreneurialism. I also do advocacy work within our community as I believe strongly in the ability to advocate for one's self.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to get into your industry?

Entrepreneurialism is the act of bringing your dreams into reality. If you can see it, you can have it. Write it down and execute it. Also, you may fail, but remember to fail forward and keep moving forward towards your vision.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been the greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

My greatest accomplishment is being a mother and grandmother. The two greatest challenges I have had to overcome are:

Learning I am only limited by my own vision, no other human has the ability to hinder my progress. Remembering the power of words and to be impeccable with them.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

I am working towards becoming a published author.

