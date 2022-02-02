SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester in Color

Get your Covid-19 vaccine (and meet Marcus Sherels!)

By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 02, 2022 08:42 AM
Former Minnesota Viking Marcus Sherels will team up with Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to encourage our community to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.

A free drop-in vaccination clinic at Boys & Girls Club - that will also include giveaways and activities for kids - will feature the chance for photographs and autographs with Sherels, a Rochester native. The first 30 attendees who get a vaccine or booster at the event will receive an autographed NFL football.

  • The Minnesota Department of Health's mobile clinic will offer 1st, 2nd, and Booster vaccines to individuals ages 5 and up. Registration is not required. Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.  

The event is made possible through funding from Boys & Girls Clubs of America in support of vaccine education.

