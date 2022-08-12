Gift yourself 10 mindful minutes

It can be difficult to stay mindful amid the to-dos of day-to-day life.

A study at Harvard found that people spend 47 percent of their waking hours thinking about something other than what they are doing.

This kind of mindlessness is the norm, as the mind tends to spend its time focused on the past, and the future, and trying out should have’s and what if’s.

What can you do to become more mindful in your daily life? You can start by incorporating easy ways to practice mindfulness during the routine activities you’re already doing every day, like brushing your teeth and walking the dog.

Before you even get out of bed, consider how you would like your day to go. Visualize the day ahead and get a sense of what the ideal version of your day looks like. Then set an intention for how you’d like the day to go.

This could be as simple as “May this day be calm,” “May I feel light and ease throughout the day,” “May I overcome the challenges ahead with grace,” “May I feel healthy and vibrant,” or “May I be mindful and notice my states throughout the day.”

Beginning your day with conscious attention and intention sets a conscious tone for your day ahead! You can practice mindfulness anytime, anywhere, and with anyone by showing up and being fully engaged in the here and now. Mindfulness is the simple act of paying attention and noticing and being present in whatever you’re doing.

When most people go about their daily lives, their minds wander from the actual activity they are participating in, to other thoughts or sensations.

When you’re mindful, you are actively involved in the activity with all of your senses instead of allowing your mind to wander.

When you experience the mundane activities in life as mindful, you can begin to transform your entire way of being more present and attentive.

