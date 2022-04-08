Give your community a boost during National Minority Health Month

The month of April is here, and along with it brings National Minority Health Month.

According to the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, this month is a time to raise awareness about health disparities that continue to affect people from racial and ethnic minority groups and encourage action through health education, early detection, and control of disease complications.

This year's theme for the month is "Give your community a boost!" This focuses on the continued importance of COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters.

With that in mind, here are health and wellness tips to be mindful of this month, provided by NFP:

