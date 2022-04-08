Give your community a boost during National Minority Health Month
Here are a few health and wellness tips to be aware of for National Minority Health Month.
The month of April is here, and along with it brings National Minority Health Month.
According to the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, this month is a time to raise awareness about health disparities that continue to affect people from racial and ethnic minority groups and encourage action through health education, early detection, and control of disease complications.
This year's theme for the month is "Give your community a boost!" This focuses on the continued importance of COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters.
With that in mind, here are health and wellness tips to be mindful of this month, provided by NFP:
- Make an appointment for an annual checkup. Racial and ethnic minorities are often at higher risk for certain diseases. For example, hypertension is more common among African American and Hispanic/Latino adults. American Indian/Alaska Native adults are almost three times more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Because of these staggering statistics, it’s even more important to receive your annual preventative care to stay ahead of these conditions. Learn more on the FDA’s Minority Health and Health Equity Resources page .
- Boost your community! COVID-19 has disproportionally affected communities of color. That’s why this year’s theme for National Minority Health Month is Give Your Community a Boost! You’re invited to encourage vaccination and booster shots among your communities to help improve healthy literacy skills to combat misinformation. Use the hashtags #BoostYourCommunity and #NMHM2022 to share your events, activities, and photos on social media to show what you are doing to boost your community. Learn more on HHS’s 2022 Minority Health Month page .
- Learn about minority health. The United States has become increasingly diverse in the last century. One goal of Minority Health Month is to build awareness about the disproportionate burden of premature death and illness in minority populations. This week, take time to learn about a minority health issue by visiting the CDC’s Minority Health & Health Equity Featured Articles page .
- Make an appointment to determine preventative screenings. Another goal of Minority Health Month is to encourage action through health education, early detection and control of disease complications. Consult your medical plan and your primary care physician on what preventative screenings you should be receiving and when.
