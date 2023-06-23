Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester in Color

'Having this type of light on me is new, but I’m humble'

Get to Know… rapper Lil Mike.

lil-mike.jpg
Lil Mike.
Contributed
By Andre Crockett
Today at 8:00 AM

Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

I’m originally from Chicago. My father passed away in 2017 so I decided to relocate. I found a job, packed everything I could fit into my car, and the rest is history.

What do you like best about Rochester?

The diversity. Its pros and cons to living everywhere, but I’m definitely grateful for the friendships and great people I’ve met here.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

I’d like to see more unity and genuineness throughout the city as well as more resources to steer our youth on the right path.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

To never give up. Most people never succeed because they give up or lose faith. I believe that when we ask God for things, he places obstacles in our path to test us to see if we’re ready for it. Also, believe in yourself enough to invest in yourself.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

Most people don’t know I use to film music videos and paint shoes. I’ve always been a behind the scenes kind of guy. Having this type of light on me is new but I’m humble and I’m grateful to know that people appreciate my art.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com

Roch In Color Banner

