Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

I’m originally from Chicago. My father passed away in 2017 so I decided to relocate. I found a job, packed everything I could fit into my car, and the rest is history.

What do you like best about Rochester?

The diversity. Its pros and cons to living everywhere, but I’m definitely grateful for the friendships and great people I’ve met here.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

I’d like to see more unity and genuineness throughout the city as well as more resources to steer our youth on the right path.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

To never give up. Most people never succeed because they give up or lose faith. I believe that when we ask God for things, he places obstacles in our path to test us to see if we’re ready for it. Also, believe in yourself enough to invest in yourself.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

Most people don’t know I use to film music videos and paint shoes. I’ve always been a behind the scenes kind of guy. Having this type of light on me is new but I’m humble and I’m grateful to know that people appreciate my art.

