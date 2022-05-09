Home Federal giving away $1,000 'seed money' rewards to community members

ROCHESTER — Home Federal Savings Bank will be giving away $1,000 rewards in "seed money" to people in the community that "go above and beyond to help others," according to the bank's website.

This is the inaugural year of Home Federal's 2022 Seed Money campaign, which is a part of the bank's Community Roots Initiative that aims to give back to the community.

"This Seed Money campaign was created to recognize these people because giving to those who already give so much for our community we hope will only inspire and help further grow communities for the future," the bank stated on its website.

Anyone that is believed to have done good in the community is eligible for the $1,000 reward, and at least 10 nominated locals between now and December 2022 will be recognized and awarded.

For more information, or to nominate someone, visit Home Federal's website.