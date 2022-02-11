Honor Black history by celebrating Black futures through heart health

The month of February has long been celebrated as Black History Month. It's a month celebrating the history and heritage of African Americans, including achievements, contributions, and historical journeys. What most people don’t know is that February is also American Heart Month.

"With February designated as both American Heart Month and Black History Month, what better opportunity than now to ask ourselves important questions," says LaPrincess Brewer, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic. “How do we preserve African American heritage? How do we sustain our lives? How do we live longer? How do we survive?”

While there is no perfect way to answer these questions, it’s worth beginning the conversation by raising awareness of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in African Americans. Education and awareness about heart disease risk empowers us to take the necessary steps toward better heart health to reduce and prevent heart disease.

3 facts to know about cardiovascular disease



Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States

Nearly half of all African American adults have some form of heart disease

About 2 out of every 5 African American adults have high blood pressure, and less than half of them have it under control

What are the cardiovascular disease risk factors among African Americans?

You may be more likely to develop cardiovascular disease if you have risk factors such as:



High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Tobacco use

Diabetes

Family history of heart disease

Sedentary lifestyle or obesity

Overuse of alcohol

Strategies to Prevent Heart Disease

If you’re wondering how you can help reduce your chances of developing heart disease, follow the American Heart Association’s “ Life’s Simple 7 ” lifestyle changes:

Manage blood pressure Control cholesterol Reduce blood sugar Get active Eat better Lose weight Stop smoking

Ways you can get involved in Black History and American Heart Health Month

Celebrate Black History Month this year by doing something good for your health. Get started by scheduling an appointment with your healthcare team today to learn more about your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol numbers. Find out about your family’s heart history and share it with your loved ones so they can all be informed of their risk. Be a champion for controlling high blood pressure in your community with tools from cdc.gov/heartmonth . Did you know that Black women are 3 times as likely as white women to die from pregnancy related causes? The leading cause of maternal mortality is heart disease and stroke. For more information about the @ABCCardio Campaign #FacesOfBlackMaternalHealth, visit wearethefaces.abcardio.org .