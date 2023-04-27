Honor our graduates with a celebration Pow-wow

From Rochester Public Schools:

"Dear RPS community,

Please mark your calendars to join us for a PowWow honoring our graduates on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Grand Entry is at 1 p.m. Feathering Ceremony is at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The event will include the following:



Emcee: Jacob Littlejohn

Arena Director: Randy Gresczyk

Head dancers:

Afton Delgado - Women's Traditional Dennis Gilbert - Men's Traditional

Host drums

Spirit Boy (Red Lake) Meskwaki Nation

Dance Specials

Jingle Dress Special Tiny-Tot Special (6 and under) Men’s Traditional (18+) Women’s Traditional (18+) Two Man Hand Drum Contest



Bring your kids to this family-friendly event at the Mayo High School Gym!