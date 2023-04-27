99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester in Color

Honor our graduates with a celebration Pow-wow

Public welcome to May 6 event featuring music, dancers.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:09 AM
From Rochester Public Schools:

"Dear RPS community,

Please mark your calendars to join us for a PowWow honoring our graduates on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Grand Entry is at 1 p.m. Feathering Ceremony is at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The event will include the following:

  • Emcee: Jacob Littlejohn
  • Arena Director: Randy Gresczyk
  • Head dancers:
    • Afton Delgado - Women's Traditional
    • Dennis Gilbert - Men's Traditional
  • Host drums
    • Spirit Boy (Red Lake)
    • Meskwaki Nation
  • Dance Specials
    • Jingle Dress Special
    • Tiny-Tot Special (6 and under)
    • Men’s Traditional (18+)
    • Women’s Traditional (18+)
    • Two Man Hand Drum Contest

Bring your kids to this family-friendly event at the Mayo High School Gym!

