Honor our graduates with a celebration Pow-wow
Public welcome to May 6 event featuring music, dancers.
From Rochester Public Schools:
"Dear RPS community,
Please mark your calendars to join us for a PowWow honoring our graduates on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Grand Entry is at 1 p.m. Feathering Ceremony is at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The event will include the following:
- Emcee: Jacob Littlejohn
- Arena Director: Randy Gresczyk
- Head dancers:
- Afton Delgado - Women's Traditional
- Dennis Gilbert - Men's Traditional
- Host drums
- Spirit Boy (Red Lake)
- Meskwaki Nation
- Dance Specials
- Jingle Dress Special
- Tiny-Tot Special (6 and under)
- Men’s Traditional (18+)
- Women’s Traditional (18+)
- Two Man Hand Drum Contest
Bring your kids to this family-friendly event at the Mayo High School Gym!
ADVERTISEMENT