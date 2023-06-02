How do you become the 'best version of yourself?'

How does one become the "best version of themselves?" How can we work through our past and become responsible for our current functioning?

The answer is not straightforward or the same for everyone, as we have walked different paths and are on our symbolic journey. One of the best ways is to improve our self-awareness, understanding, and knowledge of who we are and how we behave.

This is important because it allows us to identify strengths and weaknesses and areas we might need to improve. It is essential that you do not judge or criticize yourself; just notice.

Being aware of your limitations allows for growth and can help you to set goals for yourself.

For example, you may need better spending habits to avoid checking your bank account, often leaving you overdrawn and stressed. You may struggle with personal relationships and want to be a better friend. However, you tend to dwell on the negative things rather than look on the bright side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Self-awareness can help you appreciate the need for change and motivate you to do something different.

Change is an idea that can be scary for some people and exciting for others. It may depend on what you are asking one to change.

Change what coffee you order; it's good to try new things. Changing where you live might create more resistance.

People are creatures of habit. For some, little changes can evoke anxiety and stress. Change means being vulnerable, and that can be scary. When we are weak, we are often not in control. However, the change allows us to grow. If you never take chances, then nothing changes.

Think about a positive change in your life. It could be a job, a relationship, or a move. Those decisions took courage and made you vulnerable, but the outcome was worth it.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.