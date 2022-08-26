Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Rochester in Color
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

How Hinge Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield are addressing Minnesota equity gaps in pain care

Senior man sitting, nurse behind him
Getty Images
By Staff reports
August 26, 2022 09:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

September is Pain Awareness Month. Racial disparities in pain treatment have been found to often be the product of complex implicit biases that care providers don’t even know they have.

According to a study that was published in AAMC , 40% of medical students endorsed the belief that “black people’s skin is thicker than white people’s,” which often led to inappropriate treatment of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) patients.

The reality of health across Minnesota is one of two extremes — the state is frequently touted as one of the healthiest states in the country while also being home to some of the worst racial and health inequities .

Hinge Health , a $6.2B unicorn healthcare tech company, partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield to address gaps in MSK care — particularly those experienced by BIPOC, lower income, and rural, greater Minnesota communities. Goals of the partnership include:

  • Improving access through at-home digital care and reducing tech inequity by providing members with free tablets – so everyone can access the same, consistent care regardless of their location or personal situation
  • Offering a complete, diverse clinical care team 
  • Enhancing health literacy through video visits, coaching conversations, and MSK educational materials

You can learn more about the partnership here .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
