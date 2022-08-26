How Hinge Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield are addressing Minnesota equity gaps in pain care

September is Pain Awareness Month. Racial disparities in pain treatment have been found to often be the product of complex implicit biases that care providers don’t even know they have.

According to a study that was published in AAMC , 40% of medical students endorsed the belief that “black people’s skin is thicker than white people’s,” which often led to inappropriate treatment of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) patients.

The reality of health across Minnesota is one of two extremes — the state is frequently touted as one of the healthiest states in the country while also being home to some of the worst racial and health inequities .

Hinge Health , a $6.2B unicorn healthcare tech company, partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield to address gaps in MSK care — particularly those experienced by BIPOC, lower income, and rural, greater Minnesota communities. Goals of the partnership include:



Improving access through at-home digital care and reducing tech inequity by providing members with free tablets – so everyone can access the same, consistent care regardless of their location or personal situation

Offering a complete, diverse clinical care team

Enhancing health literacy through video visits, coaching conversations, and MSK educational materials

You can learn more about the partnership here .

