Rochester in Color
Opinion
How to add value to your life

Five tips to enjoy those positives

Charlie Perkins.
Charlie Perkins
May 13, 2022
People have habits in their lives that they try to get rid of. Adding value to your life is simply about learning to enjoy it more, savoring every experience.

And it’s a taught skill. No one is born with a sunny disposition. Life is beautiful. Train yourself to believe that. Here are our five ways to add value to your life:

Mindfulness. Take a moment to relax. Think about how your body feels. Self-awareness is mindfulness, and they go hand in hand with self-care and anything that makes us feel strong and beautiful.

Follow your Passion. Make sure you’re doing what you love. And this may mean a big change in your life, but embrace it and try to move forward. Remember, change can be a fuel to amplify your journey. Sometimes your passion isn’t your career and work life, but that’s fine.

Self-Care. Treat yourself well, feel beautiful, and be powerful. Take time out of your day to look after yourself.

Be Self-Aware. Consider the effect you have on those around you. You might learn that you have more power than you realize. And it’s really important to put out into the world what you want back. So think carefully when doing things that impact other people, if you put negative energy into the world it’s sure to come on back to you one way or another.

Simplify your Life. Get rid of the junk. Throw away anything that doesn’t ‘spark or bring joy’ in your life. Throw away everything that doesn’t bring joy into your life. You can apply this to more than just your clutter and cut out any of the unnecessary or toxic elements of your life.

Whatever the change, embracing and accepting it can make your life so much less stressful. Go along with life, accept that you just have to, and try to enjoy the ride!

For more tips on adding value to your life, check out this week's "Wisdom With Charlie" podcast.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.

