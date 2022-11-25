How to 'beat back busyness'

These days, everyone feels pressed for time. Being busy is different from being productive. Being active is being engaged in a lot of work ... It is immaterial whether that work is meaningful and helps you achieve important goals.

Being productive is about the result—what you accomplish or bring to the table for your work. By not adapting to the philosophy of “do more to attain more,” you can find that inspiration comes not from work, effort, and busyness but from a different space, like rest and tranquility.

So, if doing more and purchasing more isn’t a recipe for joy, how do we find room for true relaxation and calm to find greater fulfillment in life and increased productivity? Let’s explore three ideas.



Be in the present: Start with what is most directly in front of you. Then, absorb that rather than going through mindless motions. For example, take a hike and leave your phone at home. Eat meals away from your computer screen and participate in conversations without multitasking.

Set boundaries and continue to develop them. If people ask you for impossible and impractical tasks that are merely busier, resist the urge to accept passively. It isn’t a one-and-done. You will need to set expectations to control your schedule continually.

Adapt to a new mindset. Understand that production doesn’t come from undertaking more stuff. Doing less or being apathetic doesn’t mean not doing anything. It means having a different perspective that a brain open and free from responsibility will permit you to engage in something or see artistic ideas you wouldn’t before.



So, try arranging your day to focus on one chore at a time. Get rid of the needless technology interfering with your head space, and you’ll probably feel less stressed, and your brain will thank you for more efficient processing.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.