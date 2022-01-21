How to connect your passion to service

Mahatma Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Many wonderful things will never be done if you do not do them, and volunteering for me is one such thing. We see people volunteering all the time. Whether they’re visiting the elderly, delivering meals, stuffing envelopes, and more. Volunteering helps an individual, group, or organization.

But, volunteering also helps volunteers themselves. It has helped me gain sound technical knowledge of relevant issues, helped me perfect my soft skills, gain confidence and credibility to make a good professional impact.

Volunteering offers me the opportunity to extend my knowledge base, to influence the direction of an organization/project, to network with other professionals & business leaders, and, perhaps most important, to have an impact on the next generation.

Everyone should use their talents to inspire others around them. In this episode of the "Wisdom With Charlie" podcast, I redefine community service by urging people to stop engaging in activities that make them miserable, because misery is contagious. Instead, I urge people to find a volunteer job that makes them excited and to use their passion to brighten the life of another person.

I have volunteered for multiple organizations, and the people I’ve met are some of the most dedicated individuals it has ever been my pleasure to know. Volunteers are individuals who have found a passion, a purpose, in their volunteer work. Through their work, they derive a sense of well-being or personal satisfaction. In short, they have found their bliss.

So let me ask you. What is your passion? What is your bliss? How will you affect the lives of future generations? Whatever it is, volunteer or support it in whatever way you are able. You’ll be glad you did.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.