99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester in Color

How to give a good toast

You know you'll have to at some point ...

Charlie Perkins.png
Charlie Perkins.
Contributed
Opinion by Charlie Perkins
Today at 8:00 AM


You're at an awards dinner. It could be a grand opening or even a retirement party. You must say a few words but need help figuring out how to do it. It's a special occasion, so you want to give your audience a warm feeling, but you don't want to get too corny and make them cringe. So here are five simple tips to remember for your next toast.

1.  START WITH THE OBVIOUS
Talk about what's in common with everyone: Why are you here together in the first place? The easiest way to create that connection is to talk about what's in common with everyone: Why are you here together in the first place?

2.  SHARE SOMETHING ABOUT YOURSELF
Now that your audience is thinking about the same thing, you want to instill a familiar feeling about it while consolidating their focus on you. The best way to do that is by telling them a quick story about yourself relevant to the situation.

3.  STICK WITH SHORT SENTENCES.
Nothing kills attention faster than somebody who drones on and on. The best remedy for that is to speak in short sentences. The quicker the ruling, the greater the punch.

4.  DARE TO BE DIFFERENT
Don't hesitate to capitalize on your unique talents. Most toasts send pretty formulaically, so if there's something that only you can do that seems tasteful and appropriate to the situation, go for it!

ADVERTISEMENT

5.  MAKE SURE YOU DON'T EMBARRASS ANYONE   
If you're celebrating someone's achievement or toasting a friend at a wedding, it can be tempting to include an embarrassing story to get a laugh out of an audience. Toasts can be nerve-wracking because it's only on rare occasions that we have to stand up and give them. But keep
these basic pointers in mind, and you'll leave your listeners with something memorable–for the right reasons.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.

Roch In Color Banner

What To Read Next
LaSonya Natividad
Rochester in Color
Let's Talk About It: Here's your chance to join the cast of 'Raisin in the Sun'
March 23, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Lasonya Natividad
unnamed.jpg
Rochester in Color
Confab deadline is today!
March 20, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
ric pic.jpg
Rochester in Color
What's the future of the Diversity Council?
March 14, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Northfield, Mayo football
Prep
Mayo football to make jump to Class 6A as part of major shake-up in southeastern Minnesota prep football
March 23, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Survivor Sarah Wade
Arts and Entertainment
'I got played': Rochester native Sarah Wade voted off 'Survivor'
March 22, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
26fa23d9396bf344e6be3c55d675f053.jpg
Local
Oronoco City Council member resigns mid-meeting due to 'humiliation'; rescinds resignation
March 23, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Snow Making at Gamehaven Reservoir
Local
City of Rochester tests its ability to bring snow to Gamehaven
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen