How to sharpen your 'soft skills'

Soft skills are the skills that you will need to be a better professional and a better person.

You may know the hard skills, but you need to work well with others (some call it the external soft skills), and manage yourself better (the internal soft skills) to get further in your career.

As technology has evolved, soft skills or interpersonal/communicative interactions have as well. Eye contact, heartfelt responses, and borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor have been replaced with text messages, emojis, and Instacart. It has created a soft skills gap.

You will get better at soft skills with practice. Start by calling a colleague by name and smiling at them as you pass by in the hallway.

Here are six kinds of soft skills to consider, if you plan to be in a leadership position.

1. Communicating skills: Conveying information succinctly, simply, repeatedly if needed, and in the most effective medium, getting hold of the audience's limited attention span by being very relevant.

2. People skills: Working and getting along with the right people, and ensuring they know our value--the 'give and take' principle. Making others feel good. Look at things from others' points of view.

3. Self-management skills: How we manage ourselves, our attitude, our emotions, our mental and physical health, and our skills with managing our time.

4. Boss management: Making the boss shine and making sure the boss understands your value.

5. Managing subordinates: Being able to motivate them and smartly matching tasks with people's interests and abilities.

6. Leadership skills: Knowing the correct destination and convincing others to come along.

We can proactively develop strong soft skills through teaching and modeling to the next generation. Together, if we choose to invest in people, we can prevent soft skills from extinction.

