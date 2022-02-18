SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester in Color

How to sharpen your 'soft skills'

As technology has evolved, soft skills or interpersonal/communicative interactions have as well.

Charlie Perkins.png
Charlie Perkins.
Contributed
By Charlie Perkins
February 18, 2022 08:00 AM
Soft skills are the skills that you will need to be a better professional and a better person.

You may know the hard skills, but you need to work well with others (some call it the external soft skills), and manage yourself better (the internal soft skills) to get further in your career.

As technology has evolved, soft skills or interpersonal/communicative interactions have as well. Eye contact, heartfelt responses, and borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor have been replaced with text messages, emojis, and Instacart. It has created a soft skills gap.

You will get better at soft skills with practice. Start by calling a colleague by name and smiling at them as you pass by in the hallway.

Here are six kinds of soft skills to consider, if you plan to be in a leadership position.

1. Communicating skills: Conveying information succinctly, simply, repeatedly if needed, and in the most effective medium, getting hold of the audience's limited attention span by being very relevant.

2. People skills: Working and getting along with the right people, and ensuring they know our value--the 'give and take' principle. Making others feel good. Look at things from others' points of view.

3. Self-management skills: How we manage ourselves, our attitude, our emotions, our mental and physical health, and our skills with managing our time.

4. Boss management: Making the boss shine and making sure the boss understands your value.

5. Managing subordinates: Being able to motivate them and smartly matching tasks with people's interests and abilities.

6. Leadership skills: Knowing the correct destination and convincing others to come along.

We can proactively develop strong soft skills through teaching and modeling to the next generation. Together, if we choose to invest in people, we can prevent soft skills from extinction.

Get tips to sharpening your soft skills in this week's "Wisdom With Charlie" podcast.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.

