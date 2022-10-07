'I see happiness in people showcasing their culture'

Over the summer, Mayo Clinic and the Rochester branch of the NAACP held a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the RISE High and RISE Up programs to connect successful mentors with Black and underrepresented high school and college students with potential. More than 175 students vied for the 40 available spots. The four-week programs provided the RISE scholars opportunities to explore careers in healthcare and business, while also learning leadership and public speaking skills. Anushka Kollengode earned one of the coveted spots in the RISE program and shared that story.

Tell us about you and your family.

I am a senior at Mayo High School. I live with my mom and dad and both of them work for Mayo Clinic. They were immigrants and came to Rochester through their job. I have an older brother who is in his first year of college at University of Minnesota Rochester's Nxt Gen Med program. I also have a two-year-old Labrador retriever named Astro. Our family loves traveling and exploring new places and takes every opportunity to learn about history and culture.

How did you find out about the RISE program?

I happened to see a poster from NAACP regarding the RISE program and the opportunity for high schoolers. The poster said that the members of NAACP will be visiting our school during lunch hour. I stopped by for their presentation and was impressed by what they were offering. So I applied and submitted my essay and was chosen to go through the program.

What was most memorable about the RISE experience?

My most memorable experience is, of course, the friendships that I made during the program. Most of us were coming from similar backgrounds and were excited to learn and make a difference for ourselves and our community. The curriculum provided lots of fun and exciting activities along with learning opportunities. Through this program, I was able to enjoy myself and learn in a fun environment. As a person who is normally shy around new people, I felt completely comfortable with every member of the group and you would not even know that I was a quiet person at the beginning. It was also exciting to learn about different careers that were just as important as being a doctor and a nurse. We also had the opportunity to see fields that were outside of the medical area that were cool such as banking, opportunities with Government, and much more. Overall, I miss the group and savor the memories through the pictures and videos that I have saved.

What does participating in the program mean to you?

Learning about the different career paths and job opportunities was important to me. The more information that I can get, the better decisions I make. Being exposed to all these areas that the RISE program offered, I am confident that I will find the field that fits me the best.

Would you recommend the program to others? Why or why not?

It’s a great experience to learn about the areas that might not be known to you, and this could even change your mind about your career and future. With regards to me, when I started the program, I wanted to be a pediatrician, but the tours in the neurology department changed my mind. I was amazed by what they do and the opportunities in that area. By the end of the program, I was more curious about neurology and would like to pursue a career in neurology. It doesn’t mean the program will change your mind, but it will give you insight into places and fields you might have never known about. Like I always say, everything starts somewhere and through the process, you find the best option.

What do you plan to pursue as a career?

I want to work in both IT and Neurology and hope to explore a career where I can blend technology and the system of the brain. One of my thoughts is that I want to work in AI (artificial intelligence) as it is capable of providing diagnosis sooner and accurately.

What do you like most about Rochester? Least?

I like the diverse atmosphere that Rochester offers. You can see various festivities going on in Peace Plaza and around town throughout the year. I see happiness in people showcasing their culture. Also, I enjoy the colors of all the four seasons in Rochester. Although we complain about winter, the snowfall is so peaceful. I feel limitations in activities during weekends. If you want to go for a good show, you will need to go to Minneapolis.

Do you plan to remain in Rochester after college? Why or why not?

I plan to go out of state for college because I feel college life is where you are open to new experiences and learning, and I do not want to miss that opportunity. But I would like to come back to Rochester after my studies and work here.

What is one thing most people would be surprised to know about you?

People say that I can be both mentally and physically strong. Always ready for anything and working on an app (Green3) which helps [preserve] the environment for the future.