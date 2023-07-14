Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

I was born in California and moved to Rochester late 1999. My parents moved here for better work opportunities. Since I was 1 at the time, I followed them.

What do you like best about Rochester?

Rochester is a nice-sized city. It is not too big or too small, and because of that, it feels more like a community.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

Rochester is a city that is growing. It is important for us to see what aspects of bigger cities work and implement that into our city to bring forth more growth and diversity. We can have more opportunities here that not only keeps our community here, but also grows the community in a healthy and nurturing manner. We can do that in a number of ways: more cultural centers, youth centers, school programs to name a few. This is all possible. Are we ready to take that step? I firmly believe we are.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I work in a variety of fields — nonprofit, home health care, political — I could go on. I simply want to make communities better in all aspects. I think having experience in an array of fields makes me more well-rounded and I see how interconnected so many problems are, but I also see how interconnected solutions are. Intersectionality is at the center of our answer. Listening to each other, helping each other; we are that closer to understanding each other and living in harmony.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

Always be empathetic, open-minded and kind. By having these attributes we can all be there for each other in such a capacity that leaves each party feeling empowered. Like they say, we’re all better when we are all better.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

Greatest accomplishment: Graduating from college. There was a time I didn’t think I was going to pursue higher education. I felt defeated because I did not see accurate depictions of people who look like me going to school and succeeding, and I thought I was not going to be any different. Thankfully, I was wrong. I am proud of myself for attending college, graduating college, and most notably winning the Jenson Award that is given to an outstanding senior selected by the graduating class. Greatest challenge: The pandemic has been tough. There have been so many changes that I am still wrapping my head around it. Adaptability has never been a strength for me, so being adaptable has been hard. However, I do realize how adaptability is what keeps the world going. It is how we function. The constant changes is what keeps the world going. You have that new information. What are you going to do? Your response matters.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

I love writing poems!

