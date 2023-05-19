99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester in Color

'I want to be a mentor and give youth hope'

Get to Know… Orieon Thurston, Assistant principal at John Marshall High School.

Orieon Thurston
Orieon Thurston.
Contributed
By Andre Crockett
Today at 8:27 AM

Are you originally from the Rochester area? 

No. I grew up in Key West, Florida. I moved to Rochester from St Cloud with my wife and kids in 2018 when I accepted the position as Assistant Principal at John Marshall High School. 

What do you like best about Rochester? 

I like how family-oriented it is. There's a lot of different things for kids to do and trails to walk with the family. I also like that my kids having access to a good education with a diverse population. 

What changes do you think should be made?

ADVERTISEMENT

I think there should be more of an emphasis on building the community with more resources for families to support in all aspects including social and emotional. There are a lot of untreated mental health and it continues to rise. There's research that shows mental health issues have doubled since 2019. There are numerous concerns and unfortunately the lack of access everywhere is a concern for the county and the schools. It's impacting everyone. 

What do you do for a living?

Assistant Principal at John Marshal. And l referee high school basketball.

Why did you choose this career? 

I wanted to be able to give back to the community, especially to youth and families that come from a similar culture that I come from. I want to be a mentor and give youth hope and an opportunity to continue to push themselves and be who they want to become without limitations. There are numerous stereotypes that define how you grow up and it will determine what you pursue in the future. All youth can amount to what they want to become with resources and self aspiration.  

What one piece of advice would you give for someone looking to pursue the same career? 

Stay true to yourself and don't compromise your integrity, character, principles and values. 

What do you consider your biggest accomplishment? Greatest challenge you've had to overcome? 

ADVERTISEMENT

One of my greatest accomplishments is continuing my education even when there were challenges along the way. I was able to obtain my Associates Degree, Bachelor's Degree, two Masters Degrees, and a K-12 Administrative License. I grew up in the projects and was the first in my family to decide to go to college and figure out how to navigate this on my own. I come from a single mother who I watched struggle, not knowing my father, growing up with financial struggles, yet able to get where I am today through hard work. These are the reasons I choose to give back to youth and families because I understand/experience the struggle.

What is one thing that most people don't know about you?

I enjoy singing. 

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com

Roch In Color Banner

What To Read Next
RPD - ROBBERY.png
Local
Money taken in armed robbery at Chipotle in Northwest Rochester
May 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Untitled design.png
Local
With a carveout for Mayo Clinic, Minnesota lawmakers advance standalone Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act
May 18, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Local
Photos: Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 08:25 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


MALINSKI.01.jpeg
Sports
Captain Jack: How Austin Bruins defenseman Malinski made a big impact in a short time
May 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
05-16 Jesse high jump for PB.jpg
Prep
Pine Island track and field athlete Jesse Olson is his team's Renaissance man
May 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hochs.jpg
Business
Hoch Orchard & Gardens enters the initial stage of farm transition
May 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Randolph softball.jpg
Prep
Surrounded by their 'sea of orange,’ experienced Randolph seeking state softball title
May 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten