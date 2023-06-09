'I work for me to create a space for you'

Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

I am a transplant to the Rochester area. I was born and spent the majority of my early years in Linden, N.J. My family relocated here in 1997 with IBM.

What do you like best about Rochester?

I like that the city of Rochester can be considered overall safe due to its low crime rates, which contributes to a sense of security and peacefulness. Furthermore, there is a perceived understanding that the city offers access to quality health care and education. Rochester is home to reputable medical institutions, hospitals and health care facilities that provide a range of services to meet the community's health care needs. Similarly, the city has educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, that offer diverse educational opportunities. I believe that these institutions strive to provide a quality education, to empower individuals to pursue their academic and career goals.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the city of Rochester currently faces significant challenges in achieving true equity and acceptance of diversity. Despite its diverse population, there are persistent disparities in access to resources, opportunities and representation for marginalized communities. Economic inequalities, educational gaps and disparities in health care disproportionately affect certain groups, perpetuating systemic barriers to success. Discrimination, both direct and subtle, continues to exist, hindering the full participation and inclusion of individuals from diverse backgrounds. Addressing these issues requires many things including united efforts to dismantle systemic biases, promotion of inclusive policies and practices, and creating an environment of respect, understanding and appreciation for all residents. It is crucial for this city to prioritize equitable access to quality education, affordable housing, health care and employment opportunities. There is a lack of active engagement and empowerment of marginalized communities in decision-making processes. Through these collective efforts Rochester will be able to truly embrace and celebrate its diverse population. As we move towards creating a city where everyone can thrive and feel valued.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I work for me to create a space for you. Let me explain. First, I am an entrepreneur, as the co-owner of Whitehorn Reliable Shuttle Services. This business was created and built from my husband's passion. He saw a need and decided he would fill it while initially I still possessed the mainstream mindset of working to build another person's success. Over time I began to see the unlimited potential of working for yourself.

I am also a community advocate, working with CERT and Hustlers Anonymous. Engaging in creating safe spaces for co-design projects and co-creation ideas. My goal is to ensure that the individuals impacted by decisions have a voice so that everyone feels empowered and uplifted.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

To become an entrepreneur or community advocate, start by identifying your passion and purpose. Educate yourself through workshops, courses and mentorship. Build a strong network of like-minded individuals. Start small, take calculated risks and seek feedback to improve. Collaborate and form partnerships to amplify your impact. Stay resilient, persistent and embrace a long-term perspective. Embody dedication, adaptability and a commitment to making a positive difference in your chosen field.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

The greatest life accomplishment for me is making the decision to live for Christ. It signifies transformation, a clear shift towards a life of faith, hope, forgiveness and compassion. This decision brought me a sense of purpose, fulfillment and an eternal perspective that transcends worldly achievements. It created the foundation for me to be successful in all of life's endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The greatest challenge for me is overcoming self induced negativity and self-limitations, this requires a deep level of self-awareness and a willingness to challenge negative thought patterns and limiting beliefs. It is freeing and allows a space for self forgiveness.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

I find solace in painting and I hope to be able to travel the world and paint.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com